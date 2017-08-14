Reports of Issues Between Lumpkin City Manager & Police Department

LUMPKIN, Ga.- Reports of corruption surrounding the Lumpkin Police Department are starting to surface.

Some residents claim, race is an issue when it comes to the police and the Acting City Manager.

“It’s just strange how when y’all want a certain person to do a certain thing you don’t go through all the steps to do it…but if you have a problem with a certain person you wanna put all these stumbling blocks there.” – says Shirley Walker, Acting City Manager and Asst. City Clerk.

Walker was responding to city councilors who voted to put her Interim City Manager positon up for grabs Monday.

Residents say, the councilor’s vote stems from the police department’s dislike for Walker.

“Word was if they didn’t get rid of Shirley the police department was going to walk out because she was holding them accountable and nobody wanted that.”- says Mona Hubbard.

Monday evening Walker asked city councilors to hold city employee including police accountable, for a host of things: including punching in time-worked, correctly.

Residents explain more behind the reports of police planning to walk out.

“They said that Shirley was trying to run the city and the police department.”- says Hubbard.

During the meeting, councilors questioned Police Chief John Tyler about why some employees were writing their time in while others were using a designated system to punch-in their time.

Walker argued, it’s difficult keeping track of city employees’ time when time-input isn’t done in a uniform fashion.

Some residents say, it’s not uncommon for police and walker to bump heads.

“It’s just constant arguing…it’s constantly..Reporter: About what specifically? Anything and everything. “- says Abbie House, resident.

Some residents are backing the officers in their decision to write their time in.

“You can’t be expected to punch in whenever there’s an emergency going on..you have to get there.”- says Hubbard.