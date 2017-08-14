President Trump tweets, re-endorsing Luther Strange ahead of Tuesday’s special election

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
Luther Strange
Alabama Sen. Luther Strange waves to constituents before a Republican Senate candidate forum, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Pelham, Ala. President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Strange as he goes into a contentious GOP primary election next week. "Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement!" Trump wrote. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Donald Trump was active on twitter Monday morning, tweeting about Alabama politics.

The President tweeted around 5:40 a.m. that “Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement.”  President Trump says Strange “is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement.”

A special senate election will takes place Tuesday, August 15th in Alabama.

Nine republicans and seven democrats are vying for the seat of former Senator Jeff Sessions, who stepped down to become Attorney General. Strange faces a slate of challengers in the GOP primary, including former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, state Sen. Trip Pittman and Christian Coalition leader Randy Brinson.

Special Republican Primary Election Sample Ballot

Special Democratic Primary Election Sample Ballot

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.  To win outright, a candidate has to get at least 50 percent of the vote.  A runoff is scheduled for September 26th.  The general election will be on December 12th.

