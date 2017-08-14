Phenix City schools to remain in class for solar eclipse; releases list of precautionary measures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City schools will be open on Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse, according to the board of education.

In a release, the Phenix City Board of Education says safety is their first priority and each school has established procedures to ensure safety to all students during the event.

Here are a list of precautionary measures from the Phenix City Board of Education.

Each school’s principal will approve any solar eclipse viewing and the procedures. Parents will receive notification from the school regarding the event.

Teachers will discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.

Parents are encouraged to discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.

Any student participating in the eclipse viewing will be required to have a completed permission form. All solar eclipse glasses will be certified by either NASA or the American Astronomical Society and will comply with ISO 12312-2, the international safety standard for filters. While outside, students will be required to wear the solar eclipse glasses the entire time.

During the eclipse, all physical education classes will be held indoors.

Students who have afternoon recess will have recess indoors.

Parents may choose to opt out of any solar eclipse-viewing event.

Prior to 1 p.m., parents may check students out of school with no penalty. The checkout will be excused.

Students not viewing the solar eclipse may be permitted to view video coverage of the event.

All teachers will provide learning opportunities supporting the aforementioned event.

The solar eclipse will take place Monday, August 21.