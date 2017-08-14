Phenix City schools to remain in class for solar eclipse; releases list of precautionary measures

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Phenix City schools will be open on Monday, August 21 for the solar eclipse, according to the board of education.
In a release, the Phenix City Board of Education says safety is their first priority and each school has established procedures to ensure safety to all students during the event.
Here are a list of precautionary measures from the Phenix City Board of Education.
- Each school’s principal will approve any solar eclipse viewing and the procedures. Parents will receive notification from the school regarding the event.
- Teachers will discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.
- Parents are encouraged to discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear and instruct students not to view the eclipse while departing from school or while riding home.
- Any student participating in the eclipse viewing will be required to have a completed permission form.
- All solar eclipse glasses will be certified by either NASA or the American Astronomical Society and will comply with ISO 12312-2, the international safety standard for filters.
- While outside, students will be required to wear the solar eclipse glasses the entire time.
- During the eclipse, all physical education classes will be held indoors.
- Students who have afternoon recess will have recess indoors.
- Parents may choose to opt out of any solar eclipse-viewing event.
- Prior to 1 p.m., parents may check students out of school with no penalty. The checkout will be excused.
- Students not viewing the solar eclipse may be permitted to view video coverage of the event.
- All teachers will provide learning opportunities supporting the aforementioned event.
The solar eclipse will take place Monday, August 21.