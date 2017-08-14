Hot, rainy pattern returns

Columbus and much of the area got a break over the weekend with only spotty showers and thunderstorms and limited coverage both days. Temperatures soared to 95 degrees on Sunday with the heat index reaching 100 for several hours in the afternoon.

More of the same is expected this entire week, although high temperatures will be close to normal and very high dew points will result in unusually warm morning lows. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to erupt each day, dependent on a combination of daytime heating and an old frontal boundary lurking just north of here, plus minor disturbances on a smaller scale. Activity may again be rather isolated today, but scattered the rest of the week with a bit more coverage expected.

An early look at next Monday’s weather for the solar eclipse indicates we may be able to see it fairly well with partly cloudy skies. Later forecasts will pin it down with more precision.

