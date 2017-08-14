Golf fundraiser to raise money for the Russell Co Historical Commission

PHENIX CITY, Ala.– Russell County historical commission presents a night golf fundraiser.

The event will be held Friday, August 18 at the Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City.

The entry fee is $300 per team or $100 per person which includes two Mulligans. You can see Susan Graham, with the historical commission, for information at 706-888-4801.

Prizes will be awarded closest to the hole and for the longest drive.

Two balls per person to be used after dark will be provided by Russell County Historical Commission.

And the event will have a shotgun start which will begin at 6 p.m.