Along Georgia’s coast, sea turtle nesting is above average

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The number of sea turtle nests along the Georgia coast could double the historical average.

The Brunswick News reports that as of Tuesday, there were about 2,150 sea turtle nests filled with around 104,000 eggs.

Nesting began a continual drop-off following the first week of July, when Mark Dodd of the state Department of Natural Resources sea turtle program said totals this year were running at about 75 percent of last year’s numbers.

If that holds though the end of nesting season in October, Georgia should end up with more than 2,400 nests total. That is around double the historical average.

Right now, attention is not so much on new nests but on newly hatched turtles emerging and making their way to the ocean.