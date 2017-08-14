A repeat by afternoon…

Late night showers lingering across the region, with only a stray rumble of thunder. By morning we will experience low clouds, fog, and high humidity. The same story applies as it did today, clouds early, sun and clouds, then developing showers and storms. High pressure is situated across the northern Gulf of Mexico and extends out towards Bermuda. Of course, this time of year the circulation taps plenty of sub-tropical moisture and feeds the region with all this fuel or humidity. The triggering mechanisms for storms are day-time heating and a cool front draped across the Tennessee Valley. The cold front this far north will send a few waves of energy into norther and central Alabama and Georgia. This will set the stage for a line of storms that can build in the late afternoon and the timing of the day will help to sustain them with all the daytime heating. These storms will pulse and form news storms ahead of this line until they reach this far south. We will see this front lift farther north in this extended forecast, which means we will return to more of the conventional “type” of pop-up convective storms building across the region.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast