2 teens arrested on murder charges following weekend shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Opelika of 19-year-old Ladarius Cardwell.

Both 16-year-old Tykeith D. Webb of Auburn 16-year-old Kevon Smith of Opelika will be charged with murder.

As News 3 reported, Opelika police received a call reporting a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Easy street around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 12. When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered 19-year-old Ladarius Marquise Cardwell, of Opelika, with no signs of life with what appeared to be a gunshot injury.

Cardwell was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Opelika Police Department. Cardwell was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

This makes the 17th homicide investigated by the Lee County Coroner’s office for 2017.