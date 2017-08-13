Vietnam veterans honored for service in military

COLUMBUS, GA- It’s never to late to say thank-you to those that served in the military.

This weekend, the state of Georgia is honoring a special group of local veterans who are sometimes forgotten.

“There are veterans that are much different than other veterans these are the ones that are most unrecognized many of them may have some of the presumptive illnesses from being exposed to ancient orange.” Hayward McBride, Vietnam Veteran

McBride says it’s important that our veterans are treated with dignity and respect everyday of the year.

“Freedom is never free there’s a price for everything, freedom is never free and these veterans have paid a dear price.” Hayward McBride, Vietnam Veteran

Georgia state senator Ed Harbison also a veteran, knows first hand the importance of veterans being honored.

“We can never say thank-you enough to the men and women who served in Vietnam and had to come home to a wall of silence and shame.” Ed Harbison, Georgia state senator

Vietnam veteran Willie Dickerson, wants to make sure people continue to appreciate their service after returning home.

“It is very important that we give them the honor they are due. It’s really overdue, so we just want to honor our veterans and make them feel like they are still wanted in this time.”‘ Willie Dickerson, Vietnam Veteran

Veterans were honored with lapel pin’s from the office of Georgia Governor Nathan Deal.

“It is our hope to eventually recognize everyone one of the 234,000 Vietnam veterans in the state of Georgia with a certificate of honor under the signature of Governor Nathan Deal.” Mike Roby, Georgia Commissioner

It’s a sign of appreciation that will go a long way for the many people that fought for our country.