TRAFFIC ALERT: Local flooding forces Columbus Police to divert traffic on South side

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Local flooding is causing some hazardous conditions on the South Side of Columbus. Evening showers made matters dangerous Sunday evening. Police say flooding has impacted the Old Cusseta Rd. area near Allied Dr. Allied Dr. was blocked off Sunday night as a result. The 4100 block of Cusseta Rd. was also blocked off.

Parts of Benning Drive have also succumbed to flooding conditions. Police are diverting traffic in the meantime, while the flooding subsides. News 3’s Ken Martin says traffic flow is steady in the area. Police are asking people to be vigilant and careful as they travel on the roads overnight.

