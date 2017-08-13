Group petitions to get GBI to investigate Montravious Thomas case

COLUMBUS, GA- The Advance Georgia Project is now selling t-shirts in an effort to show a united front at Muscogee County School Board Meetings.

The group says they need five school board members to vote in favor of allowing the G-B-I to do an investigation on this case.

They say it’s important that parents know their children will be safe and cared for while at school.

“We need to know what happened because once you open the door to let the devil in he going to come all the way in. He’s not going to leave until you tear up the whole building. It may be a Montravious this time. Next time it could be somebody else’s child.” Nadie Moore, Concerned Citizen

The group says the Columbus Police Department has been investigating for a year, but nothing has been done.

They say they want to get down to the details of how the injury occurred and why Thomas did not receive medical treatment at the time of the incident.

News 3 will keep you posted on the group’s efforts in trying to get the G-B-I involved in the case. The G-B-I has previously declined to step in due to the ongoing investigation by the Columbus Police Department.