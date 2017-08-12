Three men suspected of leading police on chase, throwing liquor bottles, and shooting at police car

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Three men are spending the weekend in the Lee County Jail, after officials say they shot a police officer. 25-year-old Marion Felder, his brother 26-year-old Alexander Felder, and 42-year-old Ronji Vason all face attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges. Lee County officials tell News 3 the suspects allegedly robbed a Notasulga package store Friday.

The owner of the store discovered the business had been broken into because of an alarm sounding off. The owner found the door open to the store. He then saw several masked men inside stealing merchandise. The masked men reportedly pushed the owner out of the way, left the store, and got into a car. The business owner chased the suspects’ vehicle with his car. The suspects allegedly shot at the store owner’s car.

During the chase, a Notasulga Police officer noticed the high-speed chase and the suspects’ vehicles headlights out. The officer engaged, but at some point, the suspects started throwing liquor bottles at the police car.

The chase continued into Auburn, where police there put down spike strips. The suspects’ vehicle’s tires went out, and the car finally crashed into a fence on North College St. The suspects tried to run away, but they were eventually caught by police.

Notasulga Police Chief Mike Knowles requested the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting incident. Lee County Investigators recovered several homemade masks, gloves, and a 9 mm handgun which are all believed to have been used by the suspects during this incident. Investigators also found cigarettes, liquor bottles and some cash from the suspects’ vehicle. Police believe the items had been stolen from the package store. The Notasulga Police Department has also issued warrants for the arrest of the three suspects, charging them with burglary and theft for breaking into the package store.

The three suspects are in the Lee County Detention Facility on $76,000 bond each. They will be sent to Macon County once they are released. The suspects also face burglary and theft charges. The case is still under investigation. Police say more arrested could be made in this case. Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.