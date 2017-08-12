Scattered showers & storms return for the start of the work week.

Rain coverage increases for the start of the work week. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday and Tuesday. Coverage decreases to isolated Wednesday through Saturday. Storms and showers should be hit or miss through the rest of the week with the weekend looking pretty good in anticipation for the solar eclipse next Monday, August 21st.

Morning lows stay a little above average in the mid 70s with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel more like the upper 90s and lower 100s through the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Gert will steer clear of Columbus and the East Coast.