Opelika man shot and killed early Saturday morning

OPELIKA, Ala. – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing an Opelika man. Police say they received a call around 1:20 a.m. Saturday to an unresponsive person lying in the front yard of an Easy St. home.

Officers and EMS crews found Ladarius Marquise Cardwell shot in the yard. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Cardwell, 19, dead on the scene. Opelika Police are treating this case as a homicide. Cardwell’s body will go to Montgomery for an autopsy.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office, Opelika Police, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office are investigating the homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information in this deadly shooting to call them at 334-705-5220. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by calling 334-745-8665 (Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline) or 334-745-8686 (Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line).

Harris says Cardwell’s death marks the 17th homicide of 2017 across Lee County.