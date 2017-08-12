Fewer storms to end the weekend…more to start the work week

Rain coverage will stay fairly limited through the rest of the weekend. A few isolated showers and storms possible Sunday, with most of the area staying mostly sunny, warm and humid. More scattered showers and storms move in Monday with temperatures a little cooler in the upper 80s from more clouds and rain. Any storms through the rest of the week look to remain isolated with partly sunny skies.

Morning lows stay in the mid 70s with afternoon highs in the lower 90s – right on target for this time of year.

