2nd Avenue westbound on-ramp to JR Allen currently closed

COLUMBUS, Ga- (7:13 am) Right now, Columbus Police have blocked the westbound on-ramp access to JR Allen Parkway from Second Avenue in Columbus. We’re unsure of the of the investigation right now. But if your commute this Saturday morning takes you that way, you should plan an alternate.

Police cars can also been seen west of the on-ramp access on JR Allen and on the bridge of the Chattahoochee River, crossing the Alabama state line.

Eastbound lanes of JR Allen, coming into Columbus from Phenix City remain open with no delays.

WRBL News 3 will offer updates as soon as they become available.