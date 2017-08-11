Weekend warmth…possibly rain?

Another soaker is possible this weekend as a front moves into Alabama and Georgia from the north. This front will assist in the development of showers and thunderstorms, and a decent amount of sunshine will warm temperatures into the 90s, adding to the instability.

With the ground saturated in much of the region, a flash flood watch has been issued for our east Alabama counties and several in west Georgia through tonight, based on the possibility of more rain falling in already wet areas today.

On Saturday we’re likely to remain dry in the early going, with afternoon thunderstorms a possibility once temperatures heat up a bit. Sunday we’ll be dealing with the cold front, and that will provide more of a focus for showers and thunderstorms as the boundary sinks southward into Georgia.

The front may reach Columbus but will provide no relief to the humidity since the cooler air mass will not be able to reach this far south. As this wet pattern continues mostly unchanged, rain in some form will be in the forecast well into next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast