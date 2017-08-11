Uptown Columbus GRAND Columbus Block Party & Scott’s Ride Return

Join Uptown Columbus for a block party Friday night celebrating the return of a local charity motorcycle ride and a major weekend whitewater event.

Becca Zajac joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to invite you to the GRAND Columbus Block Party from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway. She says Scott Ressmeyer and his charity motorcycle club, Scott’s Ride, will roll into the party around 8:15 p.m. after a 10,000 mile journey to the Arctic Circle.

Zajac also says the party will kick off the start of the 2017 The GRAND Columbus Whitewater Paddle, a record-breaking whitewater event that brings hundreds across the nation to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Friday’s block party is free and open to the public. Bring your coolers and lawn chairs to enjoy a special performance by Sons of Sailors, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.