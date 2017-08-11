Troup County School System adjusts dismissal times for upcoming solar eclipse

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Troup County School System will adjust dismissal times for the August 21 near-total solar eclipse.

According to a release from the school system, the TCSS reviewed a solar eclipse simulation which indicates the event is scheduled to impact Troup County between 2:30 and 2:40 p.m. which overlaps with TCSS elementary school release times.

The school systems says if a student is absent or receives early check-out to witness this rare occasion with family, an excused absense will be granted upon a written consent from the parent or guardian. Parents should follow their child’s school procedures for early check-out times.

Troup County School Systems provided a list of all release times for schools in the side photo.