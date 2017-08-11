O.J. Simpson’s white Ford Bronco going up for sale

WIVB Staff Published:

LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — The infamous white Ford Bronco used by O.J. Simpson is going up for sale.

Simpson was in the car as he tried evading Los Angeles police in 1994.

At the time, friend and former teammate Al Cowlings owned the car and was behind the wheel.

Recently, Simpson’s former agent owned the car. He bought it so it wouldn’t be used in “distasteful” tours, and he’s kept it pretty much hidden ever since.

He’s offering the Bronco for sale on Monday’s episode of “Pawn Stars,” which airs on the History Channel.

