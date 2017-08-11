NYC prepares for president’s return to Trump Tower

By Published:
In this Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo, a couple takes a selfie outside Trump Tower in New York. Donald Trump plans to come home to Trump Tower for a few days starting Sunday, the first time since his inauguration. New York City police are planning a slight security clampdown in the area around the skyscraper for the duration of his visit. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to come home to Trump Tower for a few days starting Sunday, the first time since his inauguration. New York City police are planning a slight security clampdown in the area around the skyscraper for the duration of his visit.

Police officials estimate the cost of securing the president while he’s in town is roughly $300,000 per day, but that could easily change based on whom he’s with, where he’s headed and whether there are protests.

Trump first tweeted his plans Monday, saying he’d come to the city for some meetings. The White House hasn’t further divulged any specifics.

He arrived at his private golf club in New Jersey last Friday for a 17-day “working vacation.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s