Morning Calmer, Afternoon Pop-Up Storms

Showers and storms will be limited to more convective or (pop-up) type storms. We have a weak outflow boundary that will enter the region by late afternoon Saturday. If this all times out with breaks of sunshine, we can have more coverage. The atmosphere will be losing some of its (CAPE) or available energy if we can remain overcast through midday. Perhaps more showers than actual thunderstorms. So we always need to remain vigilant this time of year.

Saturday late afternoon, I’m seeing the front stall-out north of I-85, which means we need to watch for any upper level disturbance that tracks along this front. Looking ahead for the Solar Eclipse there are no indications of any strong Canadian cool fronts or deep troughs that could carve out a nice chunk of drier air, so at this time we have to go with upper 80s and afternoon partly cloudy skies, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

The seven day First Alert Forecast will remain the same, with afternoon pop-up showers and storms. The high readings will vary across the two state region based on the amount of sunshine or daytime heating, which would increase our temperatures. The will range from the average of the upper eighties, to the lower nineties. Enjoy these “Dog Days of Summer.”

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast