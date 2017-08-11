Month long investigation by MCSO leads to two arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two men are behind bars Friday after a month-long investigation.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says Dallas Kennedy and Preston Kennedy were arrested without incident at a home in the 4200 block of Greenridge Drive Friday afternoon after they received a tip from a citizen the two individuals were home.

Dallas Kennedy had outstanding warrants for felony violation of probation and a misdemeanor theft by taking. Preston Kennedy had an outstanding warrant for felony violation of probation.