MCSD announces elementary schools to dismiss early for near-total solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County School District announces that elementary schools will observe early dismissal on Monday, August 21 for observance of the near-total eclipse.

According to a release from the school district, early dismissal will begin at noon to ensure all students, parents and bus drivers are off the road during most of the span of the eclipse. All afternoon bus routes for elementary schools will be adjusted two and a half hours earlier than normal.

Students scheduled for the St. Elmo program will remain at their home schools.

There will be no change to the breakfast schedule and bag lunches will be served prior to dismissal. All after-school programs will operate in those elementary schools that have them and students will remain in the building until 4:00 p.m.

“Student safety is always paramount in our decision-making process. After carefully reviewing the various options available, it was determined that the early release of elementary schools was the least disruptive and most familiar to our parents and community,” says Superintendent David Lewis.

Middle and high schools will operate under their normal schedules with outdoor activities scheduled inside. Extra-curricular activities for the middle and high schools will operate as normal due to their later release times.