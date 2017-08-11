Leader of south Georgia private school faces child cruelty charges

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A teacher has been indicted on charges that she abused children at the south Georgia Christian school she ran.

WALB-TV reports a Thomas County grand jury handed down additional indictments against 66-year-old Linda McLean, 66 on Thursday.

She now faces a total of 19 counts, including 11 counts of first-degree cruelty to children, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple battery and one count each of aggravated stalking and battery.

A lawyer for McLean could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

McLean was first arrested in September 2016 after someone reported that she choked a student at Favor Christian Academy in Thomasville.

Prosecutors outline accusations that McLean also hit students and whipped them with a yardstick. Officials have been reviewing surveillance video to develop additional charges.