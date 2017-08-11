Dismantling of Georgia Dome continues with lower bowl

ATLANTA (AP) — The gradual decommissioning of the Georgia Dome continues as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door nears completion.

WXIA-TV reports AMB Group spokesman Brett Jewkes tweeted out a picture Thursday of the completely demolished lower bowl. Seats from the club level have also been removed, after standard seating was removed in July.

Demolition in the Georgia Dome continues. Lower bowl going away. #GoodMemories pic.twitter.com/Lws9sguNQn — Brett Jewkes (@BJewkes) August 10, 2017

Fans have purchased seats from the Georgia Dome, but have yet to receive them with the successor stadium’s delayed opening.

The Georgia Dome opened in 1992 and served as the home of the Atlanta Falcons for 25 years. The stadium played host to two Super Bowls and several events during the 1996 Summer Olympics. Its complete demolition is scheduled for Nov. 20.

The Mercedes-Benz stadium will hold its first public event at an Aug. 26 Falcons preseason game.