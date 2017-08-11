CPD seeks help identifying Circle K robberies suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit asks for your help identifying a suspect wanted in at least two local business robberies.
A press release says the two incidents are as follows:
- July 27, 2017: The Circle K at 3720 Macon Road
- August 10, 2017: The Circle K at 3010 Buena Vista Road
Police also provided surveillance photos from one of the robberies in question.
Circle K business robberies suspect
Circle K business robberies suspect x
is seeking help in identifying this suspect in two business robberies.
Anyone with information on this suspect should contact Sgt. Harvey Hatcher at 706-225-4249 or the CPD Robbery and Assault Office at 706-653-3400.
This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.