CPD seeks help identifying Circle K robberies suspect

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit asks for your help identifying a suspect wanted in at least two local business robberies.

A press release says the two incidents are as follows:

  • July 27, 2017: The Circle K at 3720 Macon Road
  • August 10, 2017: The Circle K at 3010 Buena Vista Road

Police also provided surveillance photos from one of the robberies in question.

Circle K business robberies suspect

is seeking help in identifying this suspect in two business robberies.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact Sgt. Harvey Hatcher at 706-225-4249 or the CPD Robbery and Assault Office at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s