CPD seeks help identifying Circle K robberies suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit asks for your help identifying a suspect wanted in at least two local business robberies.

A press release says the two incidents are as follows:

July 27, 2017: The Circle K at 3720 Macon Road

August 10, 2017: The Circle K at 3010 Buena Vista Road

Police also provided surveillance photos from one of the robberies in question.

Circle K business robberies suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

is seeking help in identifying this suspect in two business robberies.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact Sgt. Harvey Hatcher at 706-225-4249 or the CPD Robbery and Assault Office at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.