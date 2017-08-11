CPD seeking assistance in locating man with memory problems

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who they say has memory problems.

Police say 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family Thursday, August 10. Cline is driving a champagne colored 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 long bed pick-up truck. There is a dent in the tail gate with a Marine Corps decal and the truck has Texas tag of DKL7111.

Charles Cline is described as:

6’1″ in height

145 pounds

Brown eyes

Gray hair and beard

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Charles Cline you are asked to call Columbus police 911 center or 706-653-3400.