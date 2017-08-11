CPD seeking assistance in locating man with memory problems

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who they say has memory problems.

Police say 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family Thursday, August 10. Cline is driving a champagne colored 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 long bed pick-up truck. There is a dent in the tail gate with a Marine Corps decal and the truck has Texas tag of DKL7111.

Charles Cline is described as:

  • 6’1″ in height
  • 145 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Gray hair and beard

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Charles Cline you are asked to call Columbus police 911 center or 706-653-3400.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s