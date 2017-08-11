CPD seeking assistance in locating man with memory problems

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who they say has memory problems.
Police say 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family Thursday, August 10. Cline is driving a champagne colored 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 long bed pick-up truck. There is a dent in the tail gate with a Marine Corps decal and the truck has Texas tag of DKL7111.
Charles Cline is described as:
- 6’1″ in height
- 145 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Gray hair and beard
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Charles Cline you are asked to call Columbus police 911 center or 706-653-3400.