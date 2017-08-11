Auburn high looks to get past Central and 2nd round of playoffs this season

AUBURN, Ala. — This year students at auburn high school are moving into a brand new, $72 million dollar school. The most popular feature for the football team, is the new weight room.

The Tigers have had no trouble reaching the playoffs, but haven’t been able to push past the second round for the last few years.

Adam Winegarden is entering his third season as head coach for the Auburn and says these boys know what to expect now. They have a mirror schedule from last year and know the big wins come have to come against teams like Central and Enterprise.

The Central Red Devils ended their season last year early. But coach says this season he has the most experienced team he’s had so far and those wins mean more now.

“I mean bottom line is when you’re playing the highest level of football, you’ve got to execute at a high level. I think that’s how it’s got to be against quality teams in 7A and in the playoffs,” says Winegarden

Players like senior Avery Atkins say this team is closer than ever and that’s going to be the separating factor for them this year.

“We’re exactly like we try to be; a brotherhood. We love everybody. Even though blue shirts and white shirts and we get a little competitive on the field. But we are all family in the locker room. And we’re all playing together and working to get one goal; which is a state championship,” says Atkins.

The Tigers will be host Carver-Montgomery at Duck Samford for their season opener on August 25th.