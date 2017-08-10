Wild Animal Wednesday: Macaw

By Published:

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our friend Koo-Koo the Parrot. He comes all the way from South America and he’s quite the talker. He has beautiful blue and gold wings that he loves to show off. The macaw eats a lot of fresh fruit, veggies, and nuts. Koo-Koo has been with Wild Animal Safari for 5 great years now, and we’d love for you to come visit him. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s