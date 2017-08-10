Wild Animal Wednesday: Macaw

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, we are featuring our friend Koo-Koo the Parrot. He comes all the way from South America and he’s quite the talker. He has beautiful blue and gold wings that he loves to show off. The macaw eats a lot of fresh fruit, veggies, and nuts. Koo-Koo has been with Wild Animal Safari for 5 great years now, and we’d love for you to come visit him. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. We can’t wait to see you!

Advertisement