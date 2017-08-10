Weather stuck in place

Now one-third of the way through the month of August, our weather seems stuck in place. A warm, humid air mass has taken over the Gulf states, minus the usual heat but with enough instability to produce daily showers and thunderstorms.

Complicating this situation is a series of fronts that have been working their way south, bringing cool, dry air to the Midwest and Northeast. One such cold front made it past Columbus and brought a refreshing change in our weather a couple of weekends ago, but since then the fronts have stalled short of our area. That has helped to enhance rain and storms over much of the Southeast in recent days, and it appears that trend is going to continue as another front moves in over the weekend.

Saturday could bring a bit more sunshine and less chance for rain, but overall we’re maintaining the pattern of daily activity for the foreseeable future, and temperatures will vary little from day to day with afternoon highs slightly below normal coupled with warm, muggy mornings.

