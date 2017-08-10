Study predicts 2018 health premium hikes tied to Trump administration actions

By Published:
In this July 31, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump pauses during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Trump’s threat to stop billions of dollars in government payments to insurers and force the collapse of “Obamacare” could put the government in a tricky legal situation. Legal experts say he’d be handing insurers a solid court case, while undermining his own leverage to compel Democrats to negotiate, especially if premiums jump by 20 percent as expected after such a move. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A study by a nonpartisan group says the Trump administration’s own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by many consumers.

The analysis out Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty “far outside the norm,” leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

Researchers from the Kaiser organization looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, they found that 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year.

The highest: a 49 percent jump in Wilmington, Delaware. The only decline: a 5 percent reduction in Providence, Rhode Island.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s