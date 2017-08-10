Opelika looks to win state championship under new head coach from McGill-Toolen



OPELIKA Ala. — Opelika High School has a new head football coach this season. Caleb Ross is replacing Brian Blackmon after he took a job as an offensive analyst with the Auburn Tigers this year. Ross coached at McGill-Toolen for four years says and said there were only a handful of other schools he’d consider for the job and Opelika was high on the list.

Coach Ross knows that he is coming to another winning program. Both Opelika and McGill-Toolen made it to the state championships last year. And both teams set school records for winning 13 games in a season. Ross says he isn’t changing too much of the structure. These players came from a high caliber coach and know what to expect.

The Dawgs have been grinding it out all summer; in the weight room and on the field. The Prattville native played Opelika in high school and says he’s now ready to wear the red and black every Friday night.

“We’ve had three of the best start of three days practices since I’ve started coaching and that’s been 16 years. So they’re excited…. Our kids will go compete. They’re not going to back down from anybody,” says Ross.

“I think we’ve got a chance to be good. Our kids are hungry and they’re excited. I think we’ll play exciting brand of football,” said Ross.

The Bulldogs open up their season on August 25th on the road at Smiths Station.