PHENIX CITY, Ala. — United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force has made an arrest in the murder of Quoyai Shorter.

According to a release, Stephen Willimas was arrested Monday, August 7 at a Sleep Inn located in Stockbridge, Ga.

Williams was taken to the Henry County Jail then extradited back to the Russell County Jail with no bond.

As News 3 reported, Quoyai Shorter was found by responder officers shot in the chest on 8th Street just before midnight on July 28.