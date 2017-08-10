Junior League of Columbus to hold 5K benefiting local children’s initiative

Today’s News 3 Midday Community Watch is joined by members of the Junior League of Columbus, here to let you know about the upcoming Lakebottom 5K benefiting the group’s outreach program for children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The race will be August 19 with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. at Lakebottom Park. The options to run and start times are as follows:

1 mile walk/run: 7:30 a.m.

5K run: 8:00 a.m.

Diaper Dash/Tot Trot: 9:30 a.m.

Early registration to participate in the race cuts off August 17. The registration costs are:

5K race: $20 (CRR members), $25 Nonmembers; Race Day $30

1 mile walk/run: $20

Diaper Dash/Tot Trot: $15

All proceeds for the race will benefit the Junior League’s Healthy Child Initiative, which plans several outreach programs for children in need across the Chattahoochee Valley. The organization is also working to become the only certified diaper collection site in Columbus.