Jail officer arrested on several charges after reports of illegal contact with inmate

GREENVILLE, Ga. — A Meriwether County jail officer has been arrested after alleged reports that he was involved in some illegal contact with a woman inmate.

According to a release from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Chuck Smith says the source of the information did not come from the inmate herself, but came about through other means. The Sheriff’s Office launched a criminal investigation into the allegations made immediately.

The jail officer arrested is 22-year-old Stephen Sheely and was arrested on charges of (Felony) Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, (Felony) Aggravated Sexual Battery, (Felony) Sexual Assault by Person of Law Enforcement, (Misdemeanor) Sexual Battery (2) counts. Sheely is being held without bond at another undisclosed jail facility.

Sheriff Smith says Sheely’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was terminated.