Alabama terror suspect says bail too high, seeks lower level

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of plotting a terrorist attack says his $250,000 bail is excessive.

WHNT-TV reports that Aziz Sayyed’s lawyer on Wednesday filed court papers calling Sayyed’s bail unconstitutional, asking a Madison County judge to lower it to between $2,500 and $30,000.

The lawyer says that’s the typical range for Sayyed’s charge – second-degree soliciting or providing help for terrorism.

A lower court judge set the current bond July 20. During a hearing then, a Huntsville police officer testified that Sayyed had admitted buying bomb-making materials and had discussed detonating a device at a police station. Investigators testified that Sayyed had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, watched beheading videos and researched bomb-making.

Sayyed’s lawyer says his client hasn’t actually done the things he’s accused of.