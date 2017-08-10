Alabama Football Continues Preparations for Saturday’s Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team continued preparations for Saturday’s scrimmage with a two-hour session in full pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Thursday afternoon.

The Tide kicked off practice at 2:30 p.m. and practiced for roughly two hours during the seventh session of fall camp. Alabama will hold a total of 25 practices leading up to the season opener with No. 3 Florida State inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 2. The Crimson Tide and Seminoles will play in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

Friday’s 9:30 a.m. practice will be the team’s final tune-up prior to Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the scrimmage, players will take Sunday off before starting back on Monday.

