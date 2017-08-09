Ten area teams make Alabama high school football preseason polls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ten area teams have placed in the top ten of the Alabama Sports Writer’s Association preseason high school football poll.

In class 7A, the Central Red Devils are No. 2 coming off their second straight appearance in the state semifinals. You can find out more about the Red Devils in our preseason preview.The Auburn Tigers are No. 9 in 7A.

The Opelika Bulldogs played for the 6A state championship in 2016. They are the No. 5 team in 6A. The Bulldogs have a new head coach in Caleb Ross, the former coach at McGill-Toolen, after the departure of Brian Blackmon to join the staff at Auburn University.

Class 5A is led by the defending state champion Beauregard Hornets. The Hornets and head coach Rob Carter return tailback La’Damian Webb, the first junior to be named the state’s Mr. Football. Webb has committed to Mississippi State. The Eufaula Tigers placed at No. 9 in the 5A poll.

The Lanett Panthers are No. 3 in the 2A poll. The Panthers are joined by their rivals, the LaFayette Tigers, who are ranked No. 7.

Notasulga is the lone local team in class 1A at No. 10.

Several local teams made the Alababa Independent School Association poll, led by the Glenwood Gators at No. 5.Chambers Academy is No. 7 in the poll and Lee-Scott is No. 10.

Below is the entire ASWA preseason poll for all classes.

ALABAMA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLL Preseason – Aug. 9, 2017

(First-place votes and 2016 record in parentheses)

Others receiving votes: Gadsden City (7-6) 22, Mountain Brook (8-3) 10, Vestavia Hills (5-5) 8, Lee-Montgomery (0-9) 5, Murphy (6-5) 5, Sparkman (4-6) 3.

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (10-3) 43, Gardendale (8-4) 12, Hazel Green (6-4) 8, Jackson-Olin (8-3) 8, Clay-Chalkville (6-5) 5, Sidney Lanier (8-3) 5, Wetumpka (8-3) 5, Decatur (10-2) 4, Saraland (6-5) 3, McAdory (8-4) 1, Pell City (6-5) 1.

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (7-4) 25, Russellville (8-4) 19, Jackson (9-4) 15, Charles Henderson (7-4) 11, Mortimer Jordan (10-3) 10, Scottsboro (12-1) 10, Etowah (9-3) 9, Calera (8-4) 7, Guntersville (6-5) 6, Fairfield (7-5) 5, Pleasant Grove (4-7) 2, Moody (4-6) 1.

Others receiving votes: Tallassee (9-4) 54, Cherokee Co. (10-3) 26, Wilson (8-3) 25, Madison Co. (6-5) 19, Thomasville (9-3) 12, Bibb Co. (8-4) 7, Dale Co. (7-4) 7, North Jackson (6-5) 6, Munford (6-5) 4, West Blocton (6-5) 3, Haleyville (9-2) 2.

Others receiving votes: Clarke Co. (4-6) 43, Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-7) 24, Lauderdale Co. (7-5) 12, T.R. Miller (8-3) 12, Fultondale (8-3) 9, Bayside Acad. (8-5) 5, Plainview (6-5) 4, Wicksburg (8-4) 4, Lexington (8-4) 1, Straughn (4-6) 1.

Others receiving votes: Reeltown (6-5) 17, Sheffield (9-3) 13, Goshen (8-4) 12, Southern Choctaw (10-2) 12, Cleveland (8-4) 5, Washington Co. (6-4) 5, Horseshoe Bend (6-5) 4, Cold Springs (5-6) 2, Westbrook Chr. (3-7) 2, Luverne (7-4) 1, Red Bay (8-3) 1.

Others receiving votes: Hackleburg (9-3) 30, Houston Co. (6-5) 22, Loachapoka (3-8) 13, Georgiana (12-1) 12, Wadley (10-1) 12, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 10, Isabella (10-2) 10, Ragland (7-4) 5, Sumiton Chr. (9-3) 3, Hubbertville (10-2) 2 South Lamar (6-5) 2, Millry (4-7) 1, Talladega Co. Central (4-6) 1, Woodville (5-6) 1.

Others receiving votes: Clarke Prep (4-8) 21, Patrician (5-6) 14, Cornerstone Chr. (8-3) 5, Marengo Acad. (11-1) 5, Southern Acad. (4-7) 4, Lakeside (5-6) 1, Lowndes Acad. (8-3) 1.