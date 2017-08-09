St. Francis welcomes first female orthopaedic surgeon

This week’s News 3 Midday Wellness Wednesday segment is joined by Dr. Tamara Huff, a Columbus native who now returns as a distinguished medical professional at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Huff now holds the title of the only female orthopaedic surgeon in Columbus. She has officially cleared her first week as part of the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute, where she specializes in a comprehensive approach to musculoskeletal care throughout the continuum of life.

She says her passion is in overall wellness, even away from the operation table. In today’s segment, she tell our viewers about the benefits of “knee hygiene” such as proper, low impact activities to reduce the chances of strain.

Learn more about Dr. Tamara Huff on her online professional page.