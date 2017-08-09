St. Francis welcomes first female orthopaedic surgeon

By Published: Updated:

This week’s News 3 Midday Wellness Wednesday segment is joined by Dr. Tamara Huff, a Columbus native who now returns as a distinguished medical professional at St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Huff now holds the title of the only female orthopaedic surgeon in Columbus. She has officially cleared her first week as part of the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute, where she specializes in a comprehensive approach to musculoskeletal care throughout the continuum of life.

She says her passion is in overall wellness, even away from the operation table. In today’s segment, she tell our viewers about the benefits of “knee hygiene” such as proper, low impact activities to reduce the chances of strain.

Learn more about Dr. Tamara Huff on her online professional page.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s