Rainy pattern continues

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of the 7-day forecast.
A warm front will lift northward – increasing humidity even more and bringing better rain chances through the end of the week. More clouds Thursday and Friday will keep temperatures lower in the mid to upper 80s, but high humidity will make it feel uncomfortable and sweaty out. The main concern with any storms that develop each afternoon will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST