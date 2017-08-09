Oprah-branded mashed potatoes, soups to hit supermarkets

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) documentary series “Belief,” at The TimesCenter in New York. Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes. The media mogul is launching the food line, called O, That’s Good!, after creating a joint venture with Kraft Heinz Co. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes.

The media mogul teamed up with food giant Kraft Heinz to launch the line after creating a joint venture earlier this year.

The new brand, called O, That’s Good!, will offer comfort foods with added vegetables, such as mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in. A broccoli cheddar soup has butternut squash to replace some cheese.

“This product line is real, delicious food with a twist,” Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday.

The Oprah-branded soups and side dishes, priced below $5 each, will come to some supermarkets this week and be available nationwide by October.

