No End to the Showery Weather

Showers and thunderstorms remain in our forecast each day for at least the next 5 to 7 days, thanks to an unusually active upper pattern interacting with a warm, humid, unstable air mass hanging on over the Gulf states.

A stalled front stretches through Georgia and Alabama this morning, bringing almost no change in the humid air and keeping extensive cloud cover around while providing a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Numerous showers and storms are expected across the area today, with widespread coverage during the afternoon and early evening.

Although the front is forecast to move north as a warm front and eventually dissipate, another cold front is expected to plunge south from the Midwest. This front should not be able to get through Columbus and will likely come to halt and stall by early next week, keeping showers and thunderstorms on at least a scattered basis in our forecast. Coverage will vary from day to day and nothing severe is expected, but models indicate no return to dry, cool air anytime soon.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast