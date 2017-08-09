French police search for suspect who drove into group of soldiers

PARIS, France (AP) — French police are stopping cars and drivers in the Paris region as they search for an attacker who rammed a dark-colored BMW into a group of soldiers before fleeing.

A security official say Wednesday authorities have carried out several stops but have not turned up a suspect or arrested anyone. Six soldiers were injured in the attack.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner says “all means are mobilized to neutralize the person or persons who are responsible.”

He says President Emmanuel Macron discussed the attack at a previously scheduled security meeting Wednesday and a subsequent Cabinet meeting.

Two police officials report authorities are focusing on a hunt for a single attacker but can’t rule out that others could have been involved in the attack in the Paris suburb of Levallois.

The officials say surveillance cameras at the scene captured images of the car’s license plate and details they hope will help in the search. The officials were not authorized to be publicly named.