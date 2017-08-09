Commissioners moving forward with Hurtsboro Project

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County Commissioners address an issue with solid waste disposal in the area. In an effort to come up with a solution, a proposal was approved Wednesday.

The unanimous vote took place at the Russell County Courthouse Wednesday morning. Russell County Commissioners have decided to move forward with teaming up with PER Kentec Global Solutions LLC. The agreement, among other things gives the company approval to construct energy solid waste disposal plant in Russell County.

“Understand it’s gonna be a benefit to them rather than a detriment,” says Robert Rash.

Robert Rash is an attorney who represents PER Kentec Global Solutions LLC. The company, specializes in transforming waste to energy. During a commissioners meeting, he advocated for moving forward with the Hurtsboro project.

“We’re going to turn municipal waste..county waste into..basically ash,” says Rash.

Rash says part of the project includes constructing a clean energy solid waste disposal plant in Russell County. He says this would solve issues surrounding landfills.

“Even after it’s closed it’s like 80 years before it’s declared safe..so rather than wasting all this land and making an environmental impact…people and their dirt and everything around in Russell County…this will basically take care of that,” says Rash.

Rash says the benefits of the Hurtsboro Project, don’t stop there.

“Plant will also generate electricity from the processes going on because it burns at such a high temperature that we can put that electricity on the grid which would help municipalities and other people in this area too..not a great deal..but it’ll help,” says Rash.

Nick Autrey is the corporate liaison for PER Kentec. He says there’s a similar project in Korea. Autrey, while showing me a demonstration mentioned, the disposal plant there, is near a sports plex, that’s running off the plant’s energy.

Reporter: Where’s the plant is relation to the sports plex? “Down the road,” says Autrey. Reporter: But it doesn’t have to be directly right next to it to be able to function? “Oh no! It can be put on the grid and sent any where,” says Autrey.

Russell County Commissioner Carl Currington says the Hurtsboro Project will cost taxpayers nothing extra. He says commissioners will use current trash funds to put forwards the effort. We’re working to learn when will phase one will actually begin.