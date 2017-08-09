Body composition machine can jumpstart medical weight loss

COLUMBUS, Ga.– Complete nutrition in Columbus has a special machine that analyzes your body’s composition.

The InBody Machine shows your body fat percentage, basal metabolic rate, segmental muscle balance, body composition history and more.

Gary Daniel the General Manager says it’s important to get a full understanding of what’s in your body.

“Stepping on the scale on a daily basis at the end of the day that’s just going to tell you your weight, but that can be water fluctuation based off of carbohydrates and sodium intake the day before. That number can fluctuate six pounds a day and that can be very frustrating for people as well, so we don’t want people to get discouraged,” said Daniel.

A healthy woman’s percent body fat is between 18% – 28% and an average healthy man will have 10% – 20% body fat.

Once you know what’s in your body, consultants at complete nutrition will show you a variety of diet plans with a personalized recommendation for calorie intake.

Making sure you are being medically safe on your weight loss journey.

Don’t be intimidated by the body comp machine because it’s important to know what’s in your body, so that you can move forward with your weight loss goals.

