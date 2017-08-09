Beauregard, reigning state champs look to make back to back run

By Published:


OPELIKA, Al. — The Hornets are #1 in Class 5A in the preseason poll and with good reason.
For one, they’ve got La’damian Webb on the team. The incoming senior broke just about every record in Alabama last year and the team to their first ever state championship.
We talked to coach carter this week and his game plan is pretty simple, get Webb the ball, play good defense but most importantly put last year behind them and focus on what’s to come.

“We got to worry about us and not how people have us ranked. And really not as much as our competitor as are we running things right. Defensively, offensively, special teams. We have to do the things right daily,” said Carter.

The Hornets kick off their season at home on September 1st against Greenville.

