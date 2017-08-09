Auburn High School opens its doors

AUBURN, Ala. — After nearly two years, the new jewel of Auburn City Schools is now open.

The 350,000 square foot high school was one of 12 schools in the city who opened its doors Wednesday morning.

With the new high school opening its doors, the former high school now houses eighth and ninth grade. The former junior high is now East Samford School and houses seventh grade. Drake Middle School is now solely for sixth grade.

Auburn City Schools Superintendent, Karen DeLano said the moving of classrooms to new schools went well and everyone from students to teachers were excited for the day.

Superintendent DeLano added that it may take just a little while to get used to the new surroundings.

“Anytime you have a new building project, you have a punch list,” Superintendent DeLano said. “We’re still working on a punch list. We’re turning things on, and everything has been tested, but it’s not been tested by 1,900 kids and 125 employees. Over the next few weeks, I’m sure we’ll be finding things we need to fine tune.”

Twelfth grader, Samoria McCullough was excited for classes to get back in session.

“I feel like we’re making history, and this will be fun,” McCullough said. “I’m ready for new beginnings, and this should be fun. There’s a lot of space for new opportunities.”

With kids heading back to school, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children urges parents to go over safety tips with their children:

Have their children check with them or an adult in charge before going anywhere, helping anyone, accepting anything or getting into a car.

Take a friend with them when going somewhere or playing outside.

Tell people “No” if they try to touch or harm you.

Tell a trusted adult if anything confuses you or makes you sad.

Parents should walk the route to and from school with their kids and point out landmarks and safe places to go if they need help.

Accompany younger children to the bus, wait with them or make sure they are supervised by a trustworthy person.

Teach kids to recognize the signs of someone trying to abduct them like asking for help or offering a ride.

Make sure your child knows how to get in contact with you in an emergency.

Make sure your children’s school has up-to-date emergency contact information.

Instruct kids to get away as quickly as possible if someone is following them.