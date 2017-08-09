Alabama media firm to acquire West Georgia-based newspaper

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama media company is purchasing a daily newspaper based in west Georgia.

The Valley Times-News reports that a subsidiary of Boone Newspapers Inc. of Tuscaloosa intends to purchase the Times-News from Valley Newspapers Inc. and its owner, Nell Walls.

The publication, based in West Point, Georgia, serves readers in the West Point area and also the Alabama communities of Lanett and Valley.

Boone Newspapers manages newspapers in similar-sized communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

The Times-News reports that its office and staff will remain in West Point, with the exception of publisher Cy Wood who had already made plans to retire in September.

The deal is expected to be finalized Oct. 1.