3 teens arrested in connection to April murder

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
(FILE)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Columbus back in April.

Samuel Jones and Tramal Williams, both 17-years-old are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jakorbin King.

19-year-old Tyler Teal is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

No word yet on what sparked the murder or if the victim knew the three teens.

