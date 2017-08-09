3 teens arrested in connection to April murder

Related Coverage Columbus police find man gunned down on 33rd Street Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Columbus back in April.

Samuel Jones and Tramal Williams, both 17-years-old are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jakorbin King.

19-year-old Tyler Teal is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

No word yet on what sparked the murder or if the victim knew the three teens.

