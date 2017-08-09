COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three teens are facing charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Columbus back in April.
Samuel Jones and Tramal Williams, both 17-years-old are charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jakorbin King.
19-year-old Tyler Teal is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.
No word yet on what sparked the murder or if the victim knew the three teens.
3 teens arrested in connection to April murder
3 teens arrested in connection to April murder x
Latest Galleries
-
3 teens arrested in connection to April murder
-
City looks to revamp historic Liberty District
-
Possible drowning at lake off Sandfort Road
-
3 arrested for child endangerment
-
3 arrested for child endangerment
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
-
Suspect surrenders after Russell County chase ends in Columbus
-
CPD asking for public’s help in identity of man and truck in burglary
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales